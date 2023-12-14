Blurring Realities — about the First Virtual AI Art Fair

The first fully virtual art fair, initiated by deeep.art and created by Walter’s Cube, is profoundly thought-provoking, revealing the hybrid, partly organic, partly cybernetic nature of the contemporary art world and of contemporary artistic and creative images.

At the brink of virtual realities in the eighties of the last century, the possibility of an artist existing in a virtual space was raised alongside virtual art. What belonged to the realm of science fiction and cyberpunk, has now become a reality, as evidenced by the existence of many AI artists at deeep (as seen by the booth of Dead End Gallery for example). The reason deeep is so exciting is because the virtuality of the fair dissolves the classic oppositions between the living and the inanimate, the real and the fictional, and the all too rigid juxtaposition of the tangible and the visible. The first fully virtual art fair, initiated by deeep.art and created by Walter’s Cube, is profoundly thought-provoking, revealing the hybrid, partly organic, partly cybernetic nature of the contemporary art world and of contemporary artistic and creative images. In this sense, hybrid beings and synthetic realities appear in several booths, partly created by real intellects and partly by pre-programmed entities, but always built up from elements of different realities, based on the expectations of the potential recipient. This is why Vadim Fishkin’s work ‘Miss Christmas’, where the shadow of a ‘real’ palm tree emerges from a paint can, is a great emblem for the fair, symbolizing the classic toolkit of illusion. Fishkin’s illusion also makes clear how the reality of artworks is relative, since the image is always created in our minds, or rather in the billions of neurons that run through it.

The virtual tent of the deeep – First Virtual AI Art Fair, 2023

The hybridisation of the organic and the synthetic, the real and the artificial, takes place in multiple ways and on multiple scales at the Deeep AI Art Fair, whose very name invites us on a parallel journey into the depths of human intelligence and the digital image. The exhibitors include both traditionally „living” artists and artificial intelligences „who” create works of art by simulating fictional artistic characters. But there are also artists who consider themselves digital, who use not only digital technology but also artificial intelligence to create images – in effect, hybrid beings. From here, it is easy to move to another related but even more complex virtual-real scale, that of artworks.

Zünc Studio, London: Photosystem II. 2021, at the virtual booth of Light Art Museum, Budapest from the group show entitled Superluminal

For some time now, there have been ‘digital’ images and films, which have only recently, in the era of NFT and blockchain, acquired a new kind of originality that has given them a virtual aura. Quite simply, the need to be physically present and to touch the work of art itself is often no longer even an issue. Over the last half century, this claim has been dismantled in parallel by computer imaging and conceptual art, and the current end point is NFT files that, in the spirit of Lawrence Weiner, can be printed, but not necessarily. The virtualisation of the artwork and the artist, as well as the virtualisation of art, has also almost organically created the possibility of a virtual marketplace and a virtual art fair. However, Deeep not only presents a broad spectrum of contemporary image-making and artistic identity-building, but also reflects on the possibilities for enjoying art in the age of screens. While some of the stands at the well-organised and conveniently accessible virtual fair show digital moving images whose immersiveness is perfect for home screens (such as the works of ZÜNC Studio and Gábor Ősz at the Light Art Museum stands), the big question is less about film than about the virtual 3D presentation of painting and, even more, sculpture. In the case of painting, an interesting possibility is the electronic animation of the canvas, a good example is the work of Oda Jaune (admire.art), where the materiality of the paint is „replaced” by visual effects.

Hajnalka Tarr: Flow of Existence, 2023

And the lack of physicality in sculpture can perhaps be replaced by conceptualism and self-reflexivity, as for example by Hajnalka Tarr under the aegis of a Nietzsche quote: “The truth is ugly and we need art not to die from the truth”.

Cover image: Works of Dávid Szauder at the virtual booth of East of Eden Gallery, Budapest