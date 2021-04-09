Hungarian galleries react to the article on artwork purchases of the Central Bank of Hungary

Owners of contemporary art galleries issued a joint statement as a reaction to our recently published article.

Last week, artportal published the article All That Glitters Is Not Gold. On the artwork purchases of the Central Bank of Hungary and its effects on the Hungarian art scene, that originally appeared on the Czech portal artalk.cz. Hungarian art gallery owners requested our site to publish the text below. By publishing the original article, we intended to initiate a discourse, a debate, we consider this reaction as a part of this debate.

With this statement, we respond to Andrea Soós’s article about the Central Bank of Hungary’s (Magyar Nemzeti Bank, MNB) art collection-building program, published on April 1st, 2021.

We deem the ideas outlined in the article unworthy, and therefore we reject them, as the text tries to prove its truth by ignoring the facts and adjusting its statements to preconceptions. The author of the article, who did not even get in touch with multiple galleries, deliberately misled the reader by implying that the galleries were unwilling to comment on the subject. Publishing this article does not live up to the standards of artportal that claims itself to be an independent media outlet.

The artwork purchases of the Central Bank of Hungary – as part of a multiple-stage acquisition process – are preceded by significant preparatory work. While performing their tasks, the Selection Committee members contribute with the best of their expertise. They are in constant cooperation with the galleries, and they do all this with indisputable professional independence.

The price calculation of contemporary artworks is a long process, as the works’ prices are essentially defined by the participation at the national and international, primary and secondary markets.

Ideally, it is not only the market players who have this amount of money at their disposal but the most important actors of the cultural scene, the museums, as well, so that they can develop their collections by their own criteria. The lack of this funding should be the topic of a different essay. However, the contemporary galleries believe that the collection building activity of the Central Bank of Hungary is a positive and important step.

Margit Valkó (Kisterem), Ágnes Tallér (Inda Gallery), Annamária Molnár (Ani Molnár Gallery), Krisztina Dián (Viltin Gallery), Erika Deák (Deák Erika Galéria), Károly Szalóky (Várfok Gallery), Attila Pőcze (Vintage Galéria), Gábor Pados (acb Gallery), Tomas Opitz (TOBE Gallery), Kálmán Makláry (Kálmán Makláry Fine Arts), Balázs Arató (Horizont Gallery)