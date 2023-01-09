STRABAG Artaward International 2023 – OPEN CALL

STRABAG Artaward International is an award for the support of art for artists of up to 40 years in the fields of painting and drawing, which terms are freely reinterpreted for the contemporary art landscape. It has been awarded in Austria since 1994 and internationally since 2009.

From 2021-2023 the STRABAG Kunstforum is looking forward to applications from Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Participants must be citizens of one of the five participating countries or must have been permanently based in one of these countries for at least two years. In addition, citizens of Ukraine currently residing in one of the participating countries are eligible to participate regardless of the duration of their stay.

Photo: Éva Kelety

Participants of STRABAG Artaward International must be born in or after the year 1983.

All participants must have a degree in higher artistic studies (art academies, art colleges, or universities).

A main prize of 15.000 € and four recognition prizes of 5.000 € each will be awarded, chosen by an international Jury, consisting of experts in contemporary art from the participating countries. After the award ceremony, each winner will receive a solo exhibition at STRABAG Artlounge in Vienna.

Application period: 9 January – 27 January 2023, online at www.strabag-kunstforum.at

The Jury:

Vladimír Beskid (Director, Ján Koniarek Gallery, Trnava/SK)

(Director, Ján Koniarek Gallery, Trnava/SK) Barnabás Bencsik (Gallerist, Budapest/HU)

(Gallerist, Budapest/HU) Goschka Gawlik (Curator and Art Critic, Vienna/AT)

(Curator and Art Critic, Vienna/AT) Roman Grabner (Curator, Universalmuseum Joanneum, Graz/AT)

(Curator, Universalmuseum Joanneum, Graz/AT) Vít Havránek (Vice-Rector for International Relations, Academy of Fine Arts, Prague/CZ)

(Vice-Rector for International Relations, Academy of Fine Arts, Prague/CZ) Edith Raidl (Art Collector, Vienna/AT)

(Art Collector, Vienna/AT) Tanja Skorepa (Head, STRABAG Kunstforum, Vienna/AT)

(Head, STRABAG Kunstforum, Vienna/AT) Wilhelm Weiß (Founding director, STRABAG Kunstforum, Vienna/AT)

Please find all details and requirements online at www.strabag-kunstforum.at